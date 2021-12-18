Mobb Deep’s Prodigy will have a street named in his honor on the corner of 12th Street and 41st Road in Queensbridge, New York.

According to Complex, the corner of 12th Street and 41st Road in Queensbridge will be named “Prodigy Way” in 2022. The tribute was approved by the New York City Council.

Prodigy was originally from Hempstead, Long Island, but he’s forever tied to Queensbridge as a member of Mobb Deep. He met Havoc, a Queensbridge native, in high school and formed the now legendary duo.

Although Prodigy didn’t grow up in Queensbridge, he became embedded in the community once he began working with Havoc. For Hip Hop fans around the world, Mobb Deep was – and still is – synonymous with Queensbridge.

Prodigy, whose real name was Albert Johnson, passed away in 2017. He was 42.

The late rapper died after being hospitalized due to complications caused by sickle cell anemia. He’d been battling sickle cell for his entire life.

Mobb Deep released eight albums together, beginning with 1993’s Juvenile Hell. Two of the duo’s critically acclaimed LPs, 1995’s The Infamous and 1999’s Murda Muzik, were certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In addition to Mobb Deep, Prodigy dropped several solo albums and collaborative LPs. His solo debut H.N.I.C. was certified gold in 2000.