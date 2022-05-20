Prodigy Of Mobb Deep’s Solo Music Is Back On Streaming Services

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prodigy of Mobb Deeps makes a big splash as his music is now being re-released back to DPSs and even for sale. A new album is slated for released in 2022.

Prodigy of Mobb Deep solo music has now returned to all digital streaming services fully.

Almost all of the infamous solo artists music was removed from distribution after he died suddenly in 2017. However it was announced today by his family that it is all back places like Spotify, TIDAL, Apple Music and YouTube. These albums are also available for purchase on the respective sites.

The family made a statement explaining why the music was gone and also why it is back.

“We are extremely thankful to all the fans for understanding the circumstances that our family had to professionally control at a time of grief, and for the kind words of encouragement we received from many of you” an unnamed representative of the estate said. “We would also like to thank the community of hip hop artists who came together to help us assemble Prodigy’s last projects. The music belongs to all of you and we are glad we can make it available again and forever.”

On top of that, there is new music being released in June. “You Will See,” the single from the next album The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine, drops on June 10th. The album will drop later in the year.

Cat Kreidich, President of ADA Worldwide, said, “Prodigy is a once-in-a-generation rapper. It’s hard to put into words the impact he had on the world – his sound completely changed the game and influenced so many that came after him. His legacy will live on forever through his music and we’re grateful his Estate has entrusted ADA to bring his iconic catalog back where it belongs – with his fans.”

The Book Of Heroine, according to a press statement, deals with “man’s infatuation with love, physical pleasure, drugs and emotions.”

Prodigy died in June of 2017 due to complications from sickle cell anemia. After he passed, his music was scrubbed off the internet and removed from all DSPs. Welcome back.

Photo credit: Anthony Geathers