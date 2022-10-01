Prodigy’s Estate Talks ‘The Hegelian Dialectic 2’ Posthumous Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Big Daddy Kane, DJ Premier, Remy Ma, DJ Scratch, Faith Evans, and more appear on the LP.

The Estate of Albert “Prodigy” Johnson presents the posthumous The Hegelian Dialectic 2 (The Book of Heroine). The second chapter of the Mobb Deep member’s The Hegelian Dialectic trilogy arrived on September 30.

Albert Johnson’s family and L. Londell McMillan of The NorthStar Group worked with the Estate to release The Book of Heroine five years after Prodigy’s untimely passing.

“Navigating through the storm, we’re pleased and grateful to all those who contributed to make this second album of the trilogy – Book of Heroine, a special homage to women across the world,” states KiKi on behalf of the Estate.

KiKi continues, “Prodigy selected many of the initial tracks and we closed it out to make a diverse album with a frequency and vibe for everyone. There is much more to come, including Vol 3 – The Book of the Dead. Thank you for the flowers.”

The Hegelian Dialectic 2 (The Book of Heroine) includes contributions from DJ Premier, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Scratch, Faith Evans, Big Noyd, Remy Ma, and more. L. Londell McMillan serves as an A&R for the project.

“Thanks to P’s fans and all those who contributed to complete this special album he started. Prodigy’s music and legacy lives forever,” adds L. Londell McMillan.

Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation) came out in 2017. That studio LP landed five months before Prodigy passed away on June 20, 2017, at the age of 42. His solo discography also contains 2000’s H.N.I.C., 2008’s H.N.I.C. Pt. 2, 2012’s H.N.I.C. 3., and 2012’s The Bumpy Johnson Album.