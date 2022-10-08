Producers Of Kim Kardashian’s True-Crime Podcast Deny Failing To Contact Victims

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian’s podcast producers are hitting back at claims they failed to contact the victims highlighted in her new Spotify podcast.

The producers of Kim Kardashian’s new true-crime podcast have insisted they contacted victims.

On Monday, the first episode of the reality TV star’s “The System: The Case of Kevin Keith” debuted on Spotify.

The podcast explores the life of convicted murderer Kevin Keith and makes a case for his release from prison, however, two of Keith’s alleged victims – Quanita and Quentin Reeves – have spoken out against the project, claiming that they were not contacted before it premiered.

But in light of the criticism, producers at production companies Tenderfoot TV and Big City TV maintained that they did reach out to the siblings.

“The production team of ‘The System’ made multiple attempts to reach out to the Reeves siblings. At the time, they decided not to share their story and requested we no longer contact them,” they said in a statement to TMZ. “If they have reconsidered, we welcome them to sit down for the podcast at any time.”

Quanita and Quentin were among the six people injured in a 1994 shooting which Keith was sentenced for. The shooting left three others dead.

In an interview for the Daily Mail on Thursday, the pair alleged that they weren’t contacted by Kim or any other producer about their story.

“(Kim) did not contact us, not one time,” he commented. “If Kim Kardashian wants to get involved, she should come and meet us face-to-face.”

He continued, “We saw it with our own eyes. You don’t forget something like that. I don’t care what Kim Kardashian says – Kevin did it.”

Quanita added, “We should have been the first call.”

In 2010, Keith’s sentence was commuted to life without parole.