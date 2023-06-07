Prosecutors Aim To Throw The Book At Tory Lanez With 13-Year Sentence

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, is scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on June 13.

Prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Tory Lanez to 13 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Reporter Meghann Cuniff obtained a sentencing memorandum filed by the Los Angeles County District Office on Tuesday (June 6). Prosecutors condemned Tory Lanez for engaging in a “campaign of misinformation” to retraumatize Megan Thee Stallion after the 2020 shooting.

“[Tory Lanez] has waged a campaign to humiliate and retraumatize the victim through his actions and his words,” prosecutors wrote. “Words have power and the pen is oftentimes mightier than the sword. In this case, [Tory Lanez] used both. Not content to have hurt the victim by use of his sword (gun), he also used his pen.”

They continued, “His online posts for nearly three years have retraumatized the victim. His online reach is worldwide (millions of followers plus casual observers) and the defendant’s statements embolden his followers so that they too have been complicit in retraumatizing the victim. He is responsible for his words and actions.”

Prosecutors urged the court to deny probation. They cited Tory Lanez’s “unwillingness to comply with court orders” throughout his case as an example of his disregard for the law and public safety.

“The defendant not only lacks remorse, he is clearly incapable of accepting any responsibility for his own actions,” they argued. “The defendant’s lack of remorse is insidious, leaving this court no assurances that the defendant will not repeat this type of behavior in the future.”

A jury found Tory Lanez guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.

Tory Lanez’s legal team tried to delay his sentencing. His lawyers attempted to disqualify Judge David Herriford, who will sentence the rapper.