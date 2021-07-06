EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Should NOT Be Released From Jail Says Prosecutor

Prosecutors are objecting to the singer’s lawyer’s attempt to sping him from jail and have his trial delayed.

Prosecutors are aiming to keep R. Kelly in jail, despite his lawyers’ pleas to release him in the name of justice. The singer, Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, is accused of leading an enterprise to recruit women and girls for sex. He denies any wrongdoing.

Last week, R. Kelly’s defense team filed a motion with the court asking for him to be temporarily released, so he can prepare his defense for his trial on August 9, 2021.

His new lawyers claim they have been unable to see the singer and as a result, they have lost valuable time to prepare his defense in the high-stakes trial, which could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

Their motion cited the terrible conditions in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Detention Center lockup, where R. Kelly is held.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s lawyers said he was being held in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), where he claims he has no privacy. They even said R. Kelly has been forced to call his lawyers from the shower, just to get some privacy.

Prosecution Says R. Kelly Should Remain Jailed

Today (July 6) prosecutors objected to R. Kelly’s latest attempt to get out of jail.

First off, Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney, said R. Kelly has had ample time to prepare for his defense.

She argued that his former lawyer Steven Greenberg met with R. Kelly via FaceTime in 2-hour increments, three times a week when he was locked up at Chicago MCC.

“While housed at the Chicago MCC, the defendant regularly met in person with his attorneys to review discovery and prepare for trial. Moreover, as soon as the defendant is released from quarantine, the defendant will have ample access to his counsel at the Brooklyn MDC,” Kasulis told Judge Ann Donnelly.

Prosecutors also objected to a letter R. Kelly’s lawyer sent asking Judge Donnelly to postpone his trial altogether.

His defense attorney Deveraux Cannick claimed Kells has been under a mandatory quarantine since his transfer from the Chicago MCC.

His lawyers have not been able to set up a meeting with him since they were hired on June 21.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, Cannick revealed he and the team have yet to have their first face-to-face with R. Kelly since this transfer, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Kasulis said Kelly’s quarantine is ending today, and they will have plenty of one-on-one time with him at the MDC. She also cited the need for his alleged victims to receive justice as soon as possible.

Kasulis objected to Cannick’s request, saying: “in these circumstances, an adjournment is particularly inappropriate where, as here, the charges against the defendant involve identified victims who also have an interest in prompt resolution of the charges against the defendant.”