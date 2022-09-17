Protests Erupt All U.K. Due To Police Killing Of Rapper Chris Kaba; Cop Suspended

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Stormzy tells protesters, “Keep going, the family needs you.”

The British officer that killed an unarmed rapper, Chris Kaba, in London on Monday, September 5th, around 10 p.m. has been suspended, sources say.

According to MSN, Scotland Yard has removed the man from his frontline duties. Initially, he was still allowed to work, but within hours, in the shadows of civil protest, the new Met Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, suspended the officer.

In addition to the suspension and Rowley’s commitment to building public trust and confidence in the police force, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will launch a criminal homicide investigation to determine in Kaba’s killing was race-related.

The investigation went into effect after it was confirmed the 24-year-old Black man was unarmed when he was shot.

The mayor said his “heartfelt sympathies remain with Chris Kaba’s family, friends, and loved ones, who are having to come to terms with a young life cut short.”

“I fully understand the grave concerns and impact of Chris’ death on Black Londoners across our city and the anger, pain, and fear it has caused— as well as the desire for justice and change.”

The IOPC have launched a homicide investigation into Chris Kaba’s death. My statement: pic.twitter.com/Xk4UCiTvLq — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 9, 2022

Hundreds of citizens have taken to the street and peacefully marched to demand justice for the member of the UK’s drill rap group 67.

Chris Kaba’s family released a statement saying, “We are devastated; we need answers, and we need accountability. We are worried that if Chris had not been black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short,” Pinkvilla reports.

The family is also asking for bodycam footage to be released, according to his cousin Jefferson Bosela. They also want an estimated timeline for the investigation into their relative’s death.

Notable rapper Stormzy joined the protesters and gave a message to the people, saying, “Keep going,g the family needs you.”

He said, “I encourage everyone to have stamina.”

“I know it is a very difficult thing to say,” Stormzy notes. “No one should have to have stamina to have justice to go and get answers.”

The investigation will start on October 4th.

AllHipHop.com stands with the family of Chris Kaba as they seek justice for their loved one, and against any senseless police-involved violence, specifically against Black and Brown people.