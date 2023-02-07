Proud Family Episode Gets Disney In Trouble With Reparations Rap

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

People claim the episode was too woke.

Mega entertainment company Disney catches backlash after cartoon drops a rap song that claims America was “built on slavery.”

According to the Daily Mail, in a new episode of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” young animated Black children are captured rapping saying, “slaves built this country.” Many people took offense, despite the context of the song.

On the show, the characters discover the town that they live in was built by enslaved Africans. The young people decided to give a presentation in their class to educate their peers.

Another part of the episode where the young people held an action, was when they explained the fact that Abraham Lincoln didn’t really want to end slavery and concluded since he didn’t they wanted to start and a petition to have his statue removed.

Viewers (or people who have heard about the episode) took to social media to say the effort was a weak effort in trying to be super woke, calling it “blatant anti-white propaganda.” People took special objection to a white character standing up in the cartoon saying, “still not atoned.”

“If white people stopped going to ⁦ @Disney or canceled their ⁦@DisneyPlus⁩ subscription, the company would collapse. That would solve the problem of them making #CriticalRaceTheory videos. #TheProudFamily“

If white people stopped going to ⁦@Disney or canceled their ⁦@DisneyPlus⁩ subscription, the company would collapse. That would solve the problem of them making #CriticalRaceTheory videos. #TheProudFamily https://t.co/p0khSDH0Mv — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) February 7, 2023

“The Proud Family used to be subtle before it went woke.”

“The Proud Family used to be subtle before it went woke.”



NO IT F###### WASN’T pic.twitter.com/jl9xgq9YPU — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) February 6, 2023

Disney says the show is not really all about social commentary but does follow a young Black, who happens to come into her own. In a statement, the Big Mouse said, the series “follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart.”