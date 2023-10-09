Public Enemy Reissuing “It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Public Enemy’s Chuck D. and Flavor Flav are celebrating the release of their breakthrough album “It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back” to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th.

Public Enemy is set to reissue It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back.

The hip-hop icons announced that they will release a new vinyl reissue of their 1988 album to celebrate its 35th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

“Thanks to Run-DMC, LL Cool J and Whodini, we knew that Hip-Hop albums could explode on cassettes. At about the same time, (The Bomb Squad producer) Hank Shocklee was the manager of a record store, and he would point out how rock bands like Iron Maiden, The Rolling Stones, and even Bruce Springsteen were getting the most out of the album concept,” Public Enemy founding member Chuck D recalled in his statement.

“So, we took that and went further with It Takes a Nation, approaching it like a rock band. It ended up becoming a part of rap’s evolution from a singles-driven genre into the dawn of rap’s album age.”

The reissue of It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back will be available on vinyl from November 10 this year. The album is also set to include bonus tracks from the deluxe CD and linear notes from Chuck D and Flavor Flav.