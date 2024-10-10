Pusha T Confirms Clipse Reunion Album Is “Ready” Despite No Release Date

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pusha T assured fans the Clipse finished recording their highly anticipated reunion album Let God Sort ‘Em Out. The duo explained why they haven’t dropped the project yet in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur at the VIP premiere of Pharrell’s film Piece by Piece.

“The album’s done,” Pusha T said. “So, the album’s done, we just [handling] all the logistics right now. It’s ready. So, as soon as it’s ready, y’all getting it. That’s it.”

Malice told AllHipHop it was the right time for the Clipse to return. He believed their album is much needed in today’s rap landscape.

“It’s time,” Malice said. “It’s time. The album is ready. The album is right. I feel it’s something that Hip-Hop has been missing. And we got it, so we ready.”

Malice and Pusha T haven’t released a Clipse album since 2009’s Til the Casket Drops. Earlier this year, Pusha T described Let God Sort ‘Em Out as a “high-taste level piece of work.”

“It’s what rap should look like if you’re real about your craft, real about your experience, real about your storytelling,” Malice said in June. “It’s bringing the fans along to see the growth, not trying to fit in or fabricate. It just seems like in other genres of music, they have the luxury of growing. For some reason, we act like we’re not supposed to evolve. This is what the true evolution of the Clipse looks like. It’s just good to be able to show that and still have high-level raps.”

The Clipse’s chat with AllHIpHop also delved into their impact on Hip-Hop fashion. Pusha T said embracing Japanese streetwear put them ahead of the curve.

“I just think we were fortunate enough to be ahead on a lot of the streetwear, the streetwear wave—Japanese streetwear wave to be specific,” he explained. “And I think that just materialized and turned into opening numerous doors, as you can see today. Right place, right time.”

Pusha T appears as a Lego version of himself in Piece by Piece. Pharrell’s movie hits theaters on Friday (October 11).