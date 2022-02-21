Pusha T Confirms Jay-Z Collaboration For Upcoming Fourth Studio Album

Pusha T’s Daytona earned a Best Rap Album nomination at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. A follow-up to that Kanye West-produced project is currently in the works.

According to Pusha T, listeners can expect to hear Jay-Z’s voice on the upcoming LP. The Virginia native sat down with Wallo267 and Gillie The King for an episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game to discuss his next body of work.

“I’m gonna say a couple of people who I feel like got some stellar verses on my album,” stated Pusha. He added, “I got three songs with [Jay-Z during my career]. I send him s### ’cause I know he’s gonna say s### that I just can’t say. To me, that’s what be wild impressive.”

Previously, Pusha T and Jay-Z appeared on Kanye West’s “So Appalled” posse cut off 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Jay also contributed a verse to Pusha’s 2016 single titled “Drug Dealers Anonymous.”

Gillie The King specifically asked Pusha T what were his three collaborations with Jay-Z. The Clipse founding member’s answer may have accidentally confirmed another collab with the Roc Nation boss is coming.

“Something for my new album… I don’t even know if I was supposed to say that,” responded Pusha T. If that track does make it onto Pusha’s next collection of tunes it would likely join the recently released “Diet Coke.”

The Million Dollaz Worth Of Game interview also included Pusha T suggesting he out rapped Jay-Z on “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” However, the My Name Is My Name album creator acknowledged the Brooklynite got the best of him on “So Appalled.”

When it comes to Pusha T and Jay-Z’s forthcoming joint effort, Push said Jay “got busy” on the song. That admission led Gillie The King and Wallo267 to declare Hov now leads the head-to-head series two verses to one.