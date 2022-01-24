Pusha T Debuts New Song At Kenzo Paris Fashion Week Show

Pusha T debuted the track at PFW and shared an image of Lana del Rey to Instagram that could be the cover art for his upcoming album.

Pusha T has kept fans waiting for a new album since releasing “Daytona” back in 2018, releasing only a few singles since the seven-track project.

Now, a new Pusha T song is on the way, debuted at the Paris Fashion Week show of Kenzo designer Nigo.

New Pusha T from Nigo’s Kenzo FW22 runway show 👀 pic.twitter.com/sFGwbTYiMg — Kurrco (fka Squirt Reynolds) (@Kurrco) January 23, 2022

The song is likely taken from A Bathing Ape founder Nigo’s upcoming album, “I know NIGO,” his first in nearly twenty years. The project will feature artists including Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and Famlay alongside Pusha T.

King Push also shared the song on his official Instagram page. He posted a video of himself rapping along to the lyrics, together with an interesting image.

The picture is of singer Lana Del Ray with her face covered with a small pile of what looks like cocaine.

Fans on Twitter immediately began to speculate that a new album is on the way. Furthermore, some suggested that the Lana Del Rey image could be the cover art.

“If this is the next Pusha T album cover I’m gonna lose my mind,” wrote one user.

If this is the next Pusha T album cover I’m gonna lose my mind pic.twitter.com/ST6OHBVfsw — I’m Gary (@imgarysuarez) January 24, 2022

Others assumed the “Drug Dealers Anonymous” hitmaker is in rollout mode: “Pusha T is starting album promo…it’s time.”

Pusha T is starting album promo…it’s time. pic.twitter.com/SPx81gMvtB — AFRO REYES (@rbrbreyes) January 24, 2022

Pusha T album incoming !? 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/NFf1OmajBJ — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 24, 2022

Pusha T & Kanye West: New Music On The Way

Pusha T was spotted recording what appears to be a music video with Kanye West recently, so it looks safe to assume they have something coming. However, any new music could be for “DONDA 2” which Kanye is currently working on, rather than a new Pusha project.

New Kanye & Pusha T on the way 🎥 pic.twitter.com/244Hv8KMbL — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 16, 2022

Furthermore, Pusha T is back in the studio. He was recently at an L.A studio with Ye, Big Sean, Fivio Foreign, and French Montana.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kanye West revealed that he would be releasing a song featuring King Push The Game and DJ Premier. However, he did say the song would be out on Friday (Jan. 21), which came and went with no new music.