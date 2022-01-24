Pusha T Debuts New Song At Kenzo Paris Fashion Week Show

Pusha T has kept fans waiting for a new album since releasing “Daytona” back in 2018, releasing only a few singles since the seven-track project.
Now, a new Pusha T song is on the way, debuted at the Paris Fashion Week show of Kenzo designer Nigo.
The song is likely taken from A Bathing Ape founder Nigo’s upcoming album, “I know NIGO,” his first in nearly twenty years. The project will feature artists including Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and Famlay alongside Pusha T.
King Push also shared the song on his official Instagram page. He posted a video of himself rapping along to the lyrics, together with an interesting image.
The picture is of singer Lana Del Ray with her face covered with a small pile of what looks like cocaine.
Fans on Twitter immediately began to speculate that a new album is on the way. Furthermore, some suggested that the Lana Del Rey image could be the cover art.
“If this is the next Pusha T album cover I’m gonna lose my mind,” wrote one user.
Others assumed the “Drug Dealers Anonymous” hitmaker is in rollout mode: “Pusha T is starting album promo…it’s time.”
Pusha T & Kanye West: New Music On The Way
Pusha T was spotted recording what appears to be a music video with Kanye West recently, so it looks safe to assume they have something coming. However, any new music could be for “DONDA 2” which Kanye is currently working on, rather than a new Pusha project.
Furthermore, Pusha T is back in the studio. He was recently at an L.A studio with Ye, Big Sean, Fivio Foreign, and French Montana.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kanye West revealed that he would be releasing a song featuring King Push The Game and DJ Premier. However, he did say the song would be out on Friday (Jan. 21), which came and went with no new music.