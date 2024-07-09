Pusha T Becomes Face Of Louis Vuitton Menswear

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pusha T has been appointed as the newest brand ambassador for luxury fashion label Louis Vuitton, the company has announced.

The decision is based on his longstanding friendship and professional relationship with Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Creative Director, Pharrell Williams.

In their announcement, Louis Vuitton emphasized Pusha T’s commitment to creative expression and his influential personal style.

“His ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the Maison’s own dedication to expression across fashion and culture,” the brand’s statement read. “Pusha T’s role as House Ambassador aims to bring together diverse cultural influences that contribute to powerful storytelling within its storied menswear universe. The Maison looks forward to this exciting collaborative journey ahead.”

Pusha T was recently spotted in the front row at Williams’ latest collection unveiling in Paris.

Last year, he appeared on the Louis Vuitton runway alongside his brother and Clipse bandmate, No Malice, during Williams’ debut show as creative director.

Earlier this year, he modeled western-themed looks for the brand during a January presentation.

Discovered by fellow Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams in the ’90s, the Clipse duo signed to his record label and benefitted from his production artistry throughout their career.

Louis Vuitton’s statement continued, “Their shared history promises dynamic future avenues of expression and further affirms the Maison’s ambassadorial circle to be those forging today’s contemporary landscape across industries and fields.”