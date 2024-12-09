Pusha T Says Kendrick Lamar Spoke To Drake’s Soul: “That’ll Cause You To Sue” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pusha T believes Kendrick Lamar’s scathing attacks on Drake cut so deep Drizzy had to “tap out,” leading to the recent legal action.

Pusha T once locked horns with Drake and has a unique perspective on the recent battle with Kendrick Lamar.

The Clipse rapper was asked about the feud during an appearance at Miami Art Week while speaking to journalist Ari Melber at Saint Sessions Live. He repeated his previous assertion that Lamar won the battle, declaring him “1,000%” the winner, highlighting Lamar’s lyricism alongside his scathing attacks.

“I think that Kendrick is a lyricist and a lyricist that talks to your soul,” Pusha explained. “Like, you can be clever … you can say cute things, you can do things in cadences, and so on and so forth, right, but the truth really hurts, and the truth, I mean, the truth like cuts deep.”

Pusha T also addressed the fallout, including Drake’s recent lawsuits.

“I think what Kendrick was doing was really talking to his soul,” he added. “I believe that, and I believe that’s, you know, that would cause you to tap out, that’ll cause you to sue, that’ll cause you to do a lot of things. It’s crazy.”

.@PUSHA_T speaks on why Kendrick Lamar won the beef against Drake. pic.twitter.com/wMnLmcFyns — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) December 8, 2024

Drake shocked the industry with his legal complaint against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify, alleging an illegal scheme to boost streams of K. Dot’s “Not Like Us.” Drake upped the ante a day later, filing a second action against UMG and accusing K. Dot of defamation for “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.”

Pusha T Addresses Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Lyrics

Meanwhile, Melber also asked Pusha T for his thoughts on Lamar name-dropping him on “Euphoria.”

“I don’t like you poppin’ s### at Pharrell, for him, I inherit the beef,” K. Dot raps on the track/ “Yeah, f### all that pushin’ P, let me see you push a T/ You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me?”

Pusha T stated, “I guess he was just telling him, you know, he needed to address me before he comes back and try to go at him.”