Q Money Convicted Of Murder For Killing Sleeping Man

Ohio rapper Q Money was found guilty of shooting and killing 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell in Georgia.

A Georgia jury found Q Money guilty of multiple charges, including murder, in the 2019 shooting death of Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.

Q Money was convicted on charges of malice murder and two counts of felony murder on September 23. He was also found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Qamar Williams, shot and killed Chappell in Decatur, Georgia on April 15, 2019. The shooting was captured on home surveillance video.

“According to the investigation, the victim, Defendant Williams, and several other friends, went out to a club the night before,” the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “The group of friends returned to the home around 5 o’clock the next morning. The victim went to bed and Defendant Williams went out to eat. When he returned home shortly after 6 a.m., Defendant Williams crept up on the victim as he slept on an air mattress in the living room and shot him more than half a dozen times, before fleeing the home.”

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Nora Polk will sentence Q Money. A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled as of yet.