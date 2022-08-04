Quality Control CEO P Thomas Expresses Fear Over Monkeypox

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The longtime music industry insider has some advice for the public.

The infectious viral disease known as monkeypox is one of the top news stories in the country at the moment. According to the CDC, there are over 6,600 monkeypox cases in America.

Quality Control Music’s Chief Executive Officer Pierre “P” Thomas is one of the Americans who is expressing concern over the growing number of people contracting monkeypox. P took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the topic.

“Let’s normalize ‘no handshaking, no dapping’ when we see each other. Just speaking only. This monkeypox s### is scary. Especially for people who got to go back home with their kids every day from being out in the field. Be careful everyone. This s### getting real,” posted P Thomas on Wednesday evening.

Let’s normalize “No handshaking, no dapping” when we see each other. Just speaking only. This monkey pox s### is scary. Especially for people who got to go back home with their kids every day from being out in the field. Be careful everyone. This s### getting real. — P (@qcm_p) August 3, 2022

P’s monkeypox tweet sparked significant online conversation. Some social media users agreed with the Quality Control executive’s take about permanent social distancing in order to avoid getting infected.

Some other people pointed out P’s response to monkeypox should have been the early reaction to the spread of coronavirus over two years ago. More than one million died from COVID-19 in the United States. The global total reportedly passed 6 million deaths.

I mean… We’re only going on year three of a global pandemic, and over six million ppl have died. Should have stopped handshaking back in 2020. https://t.co/F8p8FPKaCl — 2022 SucksAssAsWell (@Alluring_EL) August 4, 2022

Back in 2020, P’s Quality Control record label announced a $100,000 donation to the GOODR organization as COVID-19 relief. Around 1,000 families in the metro Atlanta area received grocery deliveries through the program.

Quality Control Music has been the record label home of Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Rich The Kid, Layton Greene, and Lakeyah. QC co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee serves as Chief Operating Officer for the Atlanta-based company.

The medical community believes monkeypox is rarely fatal. Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and a blister-creating rash. Monkeypox can spread through skin-to-skin contact. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.