Quality Control Gets Into Reality TV With New Deal

Quality Control continues to make big-time moves. Now the company just did a deal to bring new unscripted content to televisions around the world!

If you thought reality television has run its course… you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Quality Control, the label responsible for bringing to the world Lil Yachty, Migos, and the City Girls, has just struck a deal with producers of “Catfish” and “Celebrity Game Face” to make unscripted television shows and aims to breathe new life into the industry with innovative programming.

According to Deadline, the label has connected with Critical Content productions to unscripted series for its roster.

Musical acts, like those previously mentioned (add in Lil Baby) and athletes like New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara and Detroit Lions’ D’Andre Swift, will have shows crafted around their personalities and fanbase.

Before the official partnership was established the two companies worked together on a YouTube original series called “Home Courts” that featured Quavo.

On this show, the “Bad and Boujee” rapper visited community basketball courts across the nation to link athletes, artists, and activists to promote positive causes.

The first project after the official partnership will be a show called “Equal Justice.”

This show will have Hip-Hop’s most celebrated stars use their resources and clout to get quality lawyers for defendants who need them —hoping to better secure more fair trials for those who have struggled to find top-notch representation.

What kind of shows would you like to see from Coach K and CEO Pee?