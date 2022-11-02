Quality Control Mourn “Monumental Loss” Of “Beloved Brother” Takeoff

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Quality Control shared a heartfelt statement in the wake of Takeoff’s untimely passing. “We are devastated.”

Migos label Quality Control and its CEO Pierre “P” Thomas took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of Takeoff after he was shot dead at just 28 years old.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement from QC began.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.

The heartfelt statement concluded: “Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.” The message was captioned simply with a dove and broken heart emoji.

P Mourns Loss Of “Young King” Takeoff

Meanwhile, QC CEO P Thomas stated Takeoff “definitely didn’t deserve to die at such a young age.”

He shared a photo of Takeoff on Instagram, explaining in the caption that he was at a loss for words.

“I don’t know where to begin but I want to say that anybody that knows me knows how much I love you and anybody that knows you knows that you definitely didn’t deserve to die at such a young age. We only get 1 life and once it’s gone it’s over, no coming back.”

P also shared a message to the community, asking for peace and an end to senseless violence. “I want our community to remember that we don’t have to continue to result to violence every time there is a disagreement. It’s ok to love your brother and sister. We all have been guilty of self hate but I pray this never ending cycle will some day change us all.”

The statement continued, “We have so many memories to keep your name alive. As we mourn your lost I pray that everyone please be understanding to what the family has to see on the internet with the videos and negative comments. This is somebody’s child. Let them get thru this process with peace and love. You came from the stars so I know you will forever be up there watching down on all of us. I will forever love you. 💔”

Takeoff was attending a private party with fellow Migos member Quavo at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston when he was shot and killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Nov. 1). He was pronounced dead at the scene. Houston police said they have yet to make any arrests and asked for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.