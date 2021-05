The young rapper tossed thousands of dollars into the crowd as he walked the stage at his high school graduation – and earned a trip to the slammer.

Rap newcomer Metro Marrs found himself in police custody at his high school graduation last week after causing a frenzy by throwing wads of cash into the air.

The “Bye Felicia” star, who signed to Quality Control Music – the home of Migos and Lil Yachty – last year, decided to celebrate his academic achievement at Georgia’s Langston Hughes High on Friday (May 21) by sharing his newfound wealth with his fellow classmates.

His stage stunt had fellow graduates jumping out of their seats to desperately try and grab handfuls of cash, with Marrs giving away around $10,000.

However, his antics landed Marrs in trouble with local cops, who escorted the rapper out of the ceremony and booked the 18-year-old for inciting a riot and disorderly conduct – all while wearing his cap and gown.

He isn’t the only Hip-Hop star to face a fine for an impromptu cash giveaway – Rich the Kid pulled a similar stunt in Los Angeles in April, when he was fined for littering after throwing dollar bills into the air from his car window as he took a ride through Beverly Hills.