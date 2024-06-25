Quando Rondo Accepts Plea Deal In Federal Drug Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quando Rondo and others were indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Savannah, Georgia area.

Quando Rondo agreed to a plea deal in one of his criminal cases. According to WJCL, prosecutors informed a Georgia court they worked out a deal in the rapper’s federal drug case on Tuesday (June 25).

The Atlantic Records artist, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, was arrested on federal drug charges in December 2023. He was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Prosecutors claimed Quando Rondo was involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy. He was one of multiple defendants indicted for allegedly conspiring to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamine.

“The indictment … alleges that the defendants conspired starting at least as early as January 2021 to possess and distribute illegal drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana,” the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Jill E. Steinberg said. “A conviction on the conspiracy charge carries a statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison, along with substantial fines and penalties, followed by a period of supervised release upon completion of any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.”

The FBI apprehended Quando Rondo while he was out on bond for state-level drug and gang charges. He was previously indicted for conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances act, participating in criminal activity in association with a street gang and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances in June 2023.

Details of Quando Rondo’s deal with federal prosecutors were not disclosed. He awaited a hearing to officially enter his plea.