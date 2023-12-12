Quando Rondo Enters Plea After FBI Busts Him For Drug Trafficking

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quando Rondo was arrested on federal drug charges months after he was indicted on state charges in a drug and gang case.

Quando Rondo pleaded not guilty to federal drug charges in Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday (December 12). The 24-year-old rapper appeared in court after he was taken into custody by the FBI this past weekend.

The Atlantic Records artist remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing. He is expected to return to court on Thursday (December 14).

Rondo was charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Federal prosecutors accused Rondo and others of conspiring to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Bradley Thompson, the Assistant U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said Rondo’s co-defendants Donald “Lil D” Davis and Ty’sean “Stro” Davis were arraigned in the case two weeks ago. According to WJCL, a fourth co-conspirator named Laron “Hollywood” Thompson was arrested on Tuesday. Several other names were not released as they’ve yet to be arrested.

Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, was arrested by the feds while out on bond in a state case. Earlier this year, he was indicted as the alleged leader of a street gang. He was accused of conspiring to sell marijuana and purchase hydrocodone pills.

Last month, Rondo suggested someone snitched in the drug and gang case.

“I ain’t fw with nobody right now!” Quando Rondo wrote on Instagram Stories. “I don’t want nobody with my number right now! I got one of the best lawyers and private investigators on my team. This discovery [and] paperwork done [opened] my eyes one of y’all n##### in the circle been talking that’s why I cut all ties. I’m innocent!”

A Georgia judge granted a $100,000 bond to Rondo in the state case in June. Prosecutors asked the judge to revoke his bond, but the request was denied in July. Months later, Judge Tammy Stokes rejected the prosecution’s bid to modify Rondo’s bond.