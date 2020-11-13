Quando Rondo’s Crew Suggests They Were Defending Themselves During King Von Shooting

(AllHipHop News)
Much of the Hip Hop world is still reeling from the killing of Dayvon “King Von” Bennett. The 26-year-old rising musician from Chicago was shot near an Atlanta nightspot following an altercation with fellow rapper Quando Rondo. Another individual named Mark Blakely, 34, was also killed.
Atlanta police arrested Rondo’s alleged associate Timothy Leeks as he was receiving treatment at Grady Hospital for a gunshot wound. Leeks, 22, has been charged with felony murder for the death of King Von. There may be some indication of how Leeks plans to defend himself in court.
TMZ reports:
Sources close to Quando Rondo tell TMZ … the rapper wasn’t seeking out a fight with King Von the night Von was shot dead outside an Atlanta hookah lounge, and they say Von was acting as the aggressor in the brawl that preceded gunfire. Our sources say Quando was napping in a car outside the club and when he woke up, Von’s crew was there, and things suddenly got tense. We’re told Von approached Quando and his crew with anger, which led to the brawl.
Footage of an incident outside Monaco Hookah Lounge appears to show King Von attacking Quando Rondo. Two groups of men began arguing and brawling before shots rang out around 3:30 am. In addition, 21-year-old Johnny Harris was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 23-year-old Kevin Jones was charged with aggravated assault.
On-duty and off-duty Atlanta police officers reportedly responded to the situation, and gunfire was exchanged. 28-year-old Bryant Humphrey, 27-year-old Francois Jameson, and 19-year-old Saada Mchardy were also injured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is said to be looking into the use of force involving the APD officers.