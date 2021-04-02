Quavo Addresses Elevator Altercation With Saweetie

(AllHipHop News)
Quavo has finally addressed the troubling video that went viral last month. Surveillance footage showed the Migos member and his then-girlfriend Saweetie involved in a skirmish in an elevator.
Up until this point, Quavo remained silent about the incident. Saweetie eventually released a statement to TMZ, and her former boyfriend also spoke to the outlet about the elevator altercation.
“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall,” stated Quavo.
Saweetie told TMZ, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”
The couple confirmed the end of their relationship on March 9 in a series of tweets that suggested the split was uncordial. Saweetie claimed she betrayed and hurt. Quavo expressed disappointment in his ex’s handling of the breakup.
There have also been reports that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating both rap stars over the physical confrontation on the elevator. The City Attorney is said to be considering filing charges in the case.