Quavo Breaks Silence; Shares Intimate Note To Takeoff

Rapper Quavo has finally spoken about the death of his nephew Takeoff, his younger group mate that was murdered on November 1st in Houston.

The Atlanta rapper posted a heavenly letter to his relative he affectionately called “Take,” saying, “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move… then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team.” He also spoke of his nephew’s gentle and jovial personality.

“Super quiet though, quietest in the room but paid attention to everything going on in the room, always been like that!!!,” Quavo continued. “Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his min fa na, not even Unc could, you just gotta let em cool off for bout 30 mins.”

“But by far the funniest person in the room. Once you got him going he wouldn’t stop,” Quavo added.

Quavo finally said, “I’m proud to say I’ve seen your blessings, I’ve seen you bless me, you blessed mama, you blessed Shara, you blessed Treet, Heaven, and Zeke.

“You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live,” he wrote.

Takeoff’s funeral was hosted on Friday, November 11th in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.