Quavo Doing His Own Stunts As Drug Lord In Big Screen Debut Opposite Robert De Niro

(AllHipHop News)
Migos group member Quavo will star as a ruthless drug lord in his feature film debut.
The rapper is slated to star opposite Robert De Niro and John Malkovich in the upcoming action thriller titled “Wash Me In The River.”
According to Variety, Quavo will star as “Coyote” in his big-screen acting debut, which is being directed by Randall Emmett.
“Wash Me In The River” centers around a recovering drug addict, seeking revenge against Coyote, who sold the drugs that killed his lover
“I honestly think this movie is going to be one of the greatest to come of this time,” Quavo told Variety. “The experience was unbelievable for me, with Robert De Niro and Jack Huston being so down to earth and making me feel like family.”
Quavo also revealed he would be doing his own stunts for “Wash Me In The River,” which just started shooting in Puerto Rico.
Over the past several years, Quavo has been building up his acting resume with small roles in “Atlanta,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “blackish” and other TV shows.