Quavo Expands Efforts Against Food Insecurity With Huncho Farms

Quavo’s Huncho Farms provided fresh food and holiday resources to hundreds of Atlanta families struggling with food insecurity.

Quavo partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, HOPE Hustlers, and Atlanta City Council for the second annual Huncho Farms on Tuesday, providing food and nutritional resources to over 500 families in Atlanta as part of his fight against food insecurity during the holiday season.

Held in the heart of Georgia’s capital, the event featured a festive outdoor farmers market that offered fresh produce, meats, canned goods, and a specially created Huncho Farms cookbook filled with accessible, nutritious recipes for families.

This year’s initiative expanded its focus by targeting grandparents raising their grandchildren in areas like food deserts, where access to affordable, healthy meals is limited.

Quavo highlighted the urgency of the situation through hands-on participation, alongside appearances by Atlanta City Council District 10 representative Andrea Boone and members of the HOPE Hustlers violence intervention organization.

“I’m so grateful that Quavo and the Quavo Cares Foundation chose this community for their Huncho Farms event this year,” Boone said. “This neighborhood is situated in a food desert, where a vast number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. Food costs are exorbitant, making it more difficult for people to address their basic needs. This farmer’s market-style food drive will assist many hard-working people who deserve to have healthy fresh food and vegetable options this holiday season.”

Huncho Farms originated from earlier Thanksgiving drive-thru events by the Quavo Cares Foundation, which distributed turkeys, household essentials, and holiday meals.

Building on its success, the event evolved into a farmers market model.

The community-centered approach has allowed the foundation to work with partners like Walmart, Feeding America, and the Tender Foundation, which recently provided a $150,000 grant to support single Black mothers in the area.