Quavo Talks About His Minority Stake In Athletic Apparel Brand LEGENDS

One thing that we all know is this … Versace ain’t cheap.
This might be why Quavo, a member of the group Migos who busted on the rap scene in 2013 with the hit song dedicated to the brand, has so many businesses.
His most recent venture seeks to enter into the fashion space like the famed designer Gianni Versace — albeit on a whole different level.
Fans have heard it right. The Atlanta native is now an investor in a new clothing line called, “LEGENDS.”
He is joined as an investor by a collective of sports professionals that include Steve Nash, Baker Mayfield, Matt Barnes, Willie McGinest, and a number of young NFL stars.
And as a means of promotion, sent the exclusive Quavo x LEGENDS collection to a number of his friends including Pharell, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Offset, Takeoff, Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, Von Miller, Baker Mayfield, Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Matt Barnes, and Trae Young.
There are rumors that there may be other exclusive collabos with the LEGENDS brand soon to come with other Hip-Hop and sports celebs.
“I’m excited to officially be a part of the LEGENDS family,” said Quavo. “LEGENDS is about striving to be the best no matter what it takes, fighting to get to the top. The team is already shaking up the game with performance gear that fits the look and lifestyle of the new age athlete. Now we’ll take it to the next level.”
LEGENDS did not just pop out of nowhere.
The sports line launched in 2018 and has already partnered with notable brands, influencers, and as The Brooklyn Nets, The New England Patriots, the NBPA, Mamba Sports Academy, and 2019 Golden Foot Award winner Luka Modric.
Working with the artist, who has sewed into the company with a level of real equity and star power, has made the owner even more excited about the brands’ future.
“Quavo is the perfect fit for the LEGENDS brand based on his background in both sports and entertainment, and as a trendsetter in the fashion and pop culture worlds,” said Founder and CEO Scott Hochstadt. “We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Quavo for almost two years and are excited to officially welcome into the LEGENDS family of investors.”
According to a press release, “LEGENDS is a sportswear brand based in Los Angeles, California blending streetwear style with high-performance apparel. With a focus on catering to the modern athlete seeking all-day comfort and style from their performance gear, Legends is emerging as a disruptor in the direct-to-consumer athleisure space.”