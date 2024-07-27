Quavo & Travis Scott To Bring ‘Huncho Jack’ Vibes To Fanatics Fest Featuring NBA Stars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out how Fanatic Fest could become an intergral part of the rollout of Quavo and Travis Scott’s forthcoming collaborative project.

Quavo and Travis Scott will effectively become a part of Fanatics brand’s history as they are both slated to make appearances at the first-ever Fanatics Fest.

Fanatics, the global leader in licensed sports merchandise, is set to host an exclusive, multigenerational panel titled “Courtside Conversations: Basketball, Culture, and Icons” at the inaugural Fanatics Fest next month.

The event will feature the Migos’ rap superstar alongside basketball legend Julius Erving, rising NBA star Paolo Banchero and streaming sensation Adin Ross, with ESPN’s Jay Williams serving as the moderator. The panel is scheduled for August 16, and promises a dynamic discussion on the intersection of basketball, culture, and personal influence.

Fanatics Fest in total, is taking place from August 16-18 at New York City’s Javits Center. Despite the fact that its the event’s first-ever rendition, it’s expected to attract the crème de la crème of the sports and entertainment industries.

Attendees can look forward to appearances by Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Peyton and Eli Manning, Allen Iverson and Spike Lee, among others. Cactus Jack mastermind Travis Scott is also expected to make an appearance at the festival, which is an exciting development considering Quavo’s recent announcement.

In a post Quavo shared on Instagram earlier this month, a short snippet of an unreleased track featuring Scott played in the background as his yacht sped on the waters of the open sea. Though the quality of the clip wasn’t at all ideal, it appears as though Quavo may have a more refined product on his hands as he teased in the caption, “Thinking HJ2? Tag Jack!”

Additionally, fans should likely expect surprise appearances from additional artists given Rubin’s extensive network. The Fanatics CEO has become known for his connections with high-profile figures in both the Hip-Hop and sports worlds.

His recent White Party, attended by the likes of JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Meek Mill, exemplifies the level of star power that Rubin can attract. Speculation is rife about potential surprise guests at Fanatics Fest, with names such as Drake, LeBron James and Kevin Hart being floated given their recent associations with Rubin.

With Fanatics Fest promising an unparalleled blend of sports, culture, and entertainment, fans are eagerly anticipating the inaugural event. The festival will celebrate the essence of sports fandom with a variety of activities, including celebrity and athlete panels, autograph sessions, meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise drops, live trading card breaks and immersive brand experiences.

Check out the post above for additional details.