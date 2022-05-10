Queen Latifah Back As The Face Of COVERGIRL

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Queen Latifah is back with COVERGIRL as the face of the legendary makeup brand! Check out more information on the deal!

Queen Latifah is back as the face of cosmetics brand COVERGIRL.

Previously, “The Equalizer” star partnered with bosses at the beauty giant on several makeup collections, and in 2006, she made waves in the industry when she helped create a line of products specifically for deeper skin tones.

“It feels like a full-circle moment to be back with my COVERGIRL family,” the 52-year-old stated. “I’m excited to reconnect and collaborate with them once again to bring inclusivity to the forefront every step of the way, from product creation to ad development to product dissemination.

“I’m excited to be back and look forward to what we can create together!”

Queen Latifah has signed on to work with the team at COVERGIRL in a multi-year agreement. Further details of her upcoming collections are yet to be announced,” Queen Latifah continued.

“Bringing back Queen Latifah to the COVERGIRL family was a no-brainer for us. Latifah is one of the most powerful voices of our generation, and we are thrilled to join her in her endeavors to inspire and evoke change,” praised Stefano Curti, chief brands officer at Coty. “She has helped us evolve the brand to include products that help women and men of all ages and skin tones live their true selves with beauty that fit their needs. The future is big for COVERGIRL and Queen Latifah.”

COVERGIRL’s other current faces include Lili Reinhart, America Ferrera, and Maye Musk.