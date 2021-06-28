Queen Latifah Gets Choked Up Accepting BET Lifetime Achievement Award

BET Awards Lifetime Achievement honoree Queen Latifah was overcome with emotion as she collected her latest accolade in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Holding back tears, the rap pioneer and actress took the stage after Lil’ Kim, Rapsody, MC Lyte and Monie Love delivered a stirring tribute, and had to compose herself before accepting the honor.

“I’m so extremely moved I don’t even know what to…,” she said. “I want to thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful blackness to thrive, to shine. When we couldn’t get played on the radio and other places, we couldn’t get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness.”

Latifah also thanked God, her father, who joined her onstage, and her late mother, stating, “I’ve always celebrated the woman because I was raised by a strong Black woman, and raised by a father who loves women.”

She also gave longtime business partner Shakim Compere a big shout-out, adding, “Thank you for always protecting me and loving me… You and your family are my family.”