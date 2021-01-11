Queen Latifah Kicks Crime In The Butt In “The Equalizer” Reboot

(AllHipHop News)
Queen Latifah got the internet buzzing over the weekend when she dropped the trailer for her upcoming TV show “The Equalizer.”
The Oscar Award-winning rapper stars as a single mother named Robin McCall, an ex-cop turned vigilante ridding the streets of crime.
The big-budget reboot features Queen Latifah chasing down criminals, kicking butt, and dipping in and out of exploding buildings in the action-packed trailer.
“The Equalizer” originally debuted in 1985 with Edward Woodward in the starring role. The series also made it to the big screen in 2014 and 2016 (“The Equalizer 2”) with Denzel Washington in the lead role.
“This is one of the only jobs I’ve ever taken in my life where someone asked me the question one time and I said yes immediately,” explained Queen Latifah, who also serves as an executive producer of the show for CBS.
“The Equalizer” will debut to a huge audience on February 7th, when it airs directly after the Super Bowl.
She’s the one you call when you can’t call 911. #TheEqualizer premieres February 7 after the Super Bowl on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/Hsu3Ubs41a
— The Equalizer (@TheEqualizerCBS) January 9, 2021