(AllHipHop News)
It appears Queen Latifah and Quibi have a good working relationship. The Hip Hop mogul starred in the streaming platform’s When the Streetlights Go On which was described as a “movie in chapters.”
Now Latifah has teamed with Quibi again to produce the four-part documentary series Black Equals Beauty. The Nneka Onuorah-directed program explores Black women confronting oppressive archetypes through their style, beauty, and behavior with each episode focusing on a different archetype.
“There has never been a more important time to explore and elevate Black women’s contributions to American culture,” said Holly Carter, founder and CEO of Relevé Entertainment. “We are honored to work with Nneka Onuorah to spotlight how Black beauty has inspired our culture throughout history through the perspectives of celebrities, trendsetters, and everyday people. I’m committed to telling stories that elevate our voice.”
Black Equals Beauty comes from Flavor Unit Entertainment, Relevé Entertainment, Lionsgate, and Elevated Films. Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere, Holly Carter, and Cassian Elwes are credited as executive producers.
“We’re proud to collaborate with the iconic Queen Latifah and the incredible Nneka Onuorah on a documentary series that is as enjoyable as it is empowering and timely,” said Lionsgate SVP and Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin. “Together with our amazing producing partners, we’re bringing Quibi audiences a series that resonates and examines the impact Black women have on American culture in such a powerful and beautiful way.”