Queen Latifah Says Denzel Washington And Jude Law Could Make It As Rappers

Queen Latifah believes a number of high profile actors could make it as rappers, and some famous rappers could make it in Hollywood!

Queen Latifah is adamant Jude Law has what it takes to make it as a rap star.

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” host Stephen asked the entertainer what it was like to make the transition from rapper to screen star when she landed supporting roles in films in the early ’90s.

“For me, it was a pretty good transition. I didn’t know what the heck I was doing, to be honest with you,” Latifah replied. “I think because we make videos as rappers, we’re used to performing in front of camera, hitting marks.”

The 52-year-old went on to note that she believes a lot of actors have the potential to try rapping.

“I think a lot of rappers could be actors and I think a lot of actors want to be rappers. Denzel (Washington)? Denzel can do anything. I think Denzel got that swag of a rapper anyway. He definitely could do it,” she continued. “I could see Jude Law doing it too. Jude Law is cute and he can do anything. But that’s just me!”

In addition, Latifah would like to see some rappers explore acting more too.

“I think Megan Thee Stallion could do it, I think Lizzo could pull it off. Drake is already both,” “The Equalizer” star smiled.

Queen Latifah is currently promoting her new Netflix film, “End of the Road.”