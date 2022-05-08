Queen Latifah Says Dolly Parton Called Her A “Bad Ass” In Deeply Personal Letter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Queen Latifah revealed country legend Dolly Parton is a huge fan of her work. Could a collaboration be on the horizon? Read more!

Queen Latifah received a letter from Dolly Parton congratulating her on her performance in the TV show “The Equalizer.”

The star, who plays former CIA operative Robyn McCall in the reboot of the 1980s series of the same name, revealed during a chat for the latest issue of EMMY magazine that she was thrilled to be sent a note from the country music icon late last year.

“I got, over Christmas, a nice little letter from my girl Dolly Parton, who said, ‘Girl, you are kicking butt on that show, and you are bad-ass,'” she shared. “Everybody doesn’t get that… when Dolly writes you a letter about ‘The Equalizer,’ you’re doing all right. That’s my girl.”

Queen Latifah described how she instantly agreed to star in the CBS show when the project was in development back in 2019 and is happy to be a part of a program that tackles important social issues, including parenthood, racism, and immigration.

“It’s a woman at the helm, a Black woman at that, who is also a mother. She’s trying to balance working and being a parent. What makes the show so important is that they can relate to what we’re doing,” the 52-year-old explained. “It was always intended to be a ‘ripped from the headlines’ show. If it was up to me, we’d go even further than we do. Some of these issues are very tough but very realistic to our times.”