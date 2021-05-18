Queen Latifah Shares An Update On “Girls Trip” Sequel

The star of ‘The Equalizer’ also jokes about making Denzel Washington work harder as an actor.

Girls Trip was one of the top-grossing comedies of 2017. The star-studded film pulled in more than $115 million at the domestic box office and more than $140 million at the global box office.

Many fans of the Malcolm D. Lee-directed motion picture hoped Will Packer Productions and Universal Pictures would create a sequel. One of the Girls Trip cast members teased the possibility that part two will begin filming soon.

Oscar-nominated actress/Grammy-winning rapper Dana “Queen Latifah” Owens made an appearance on the May 17 episode of the Tamron Hall talk show. Queen Latifah was asked if moviegoers will get to see her, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith reunite for Girls Trip 2.

You KNOW we love @IAMQUEENLATIFAH! She gives us some details on the possibility of a “Girls Trip” sequel! Would you like to see it? pic.twitter.com/txmZjHTxUd — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) May 17, 2021

“I mean we just got the word that perhaps it may be happening sooner rather than later. I mean, I was ready to jump on it immediately, so it needed to be right,” said Queen Latifah.

She continued, “We’re all down for the second one. We kind of got into this for a sequel, so I think maybe something promising is very close, very much on the horizon. I don’t know where I’m gonna be next summer shooting this movie, but it better be somewhere exotic.”

The original Girls Trip told the story of four adult friends reconnecting in order to travel to the Essence Music Festival. After arriving in New Orleans, the “Flossy Posse” experience comical shenanigans including an absinthe-fueled night at the club.

Queen Latifah is currently starring as Robyn McCall in the CBS crime drama The Equalizer. The television series is based on the director Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer motion picture franchise starring Denzel Washington which was loosely based on the 1980s-era tv show of the same name.

“Denzel is somewhere like, ‘I’m going to yank Dana up when I see her for making me work twice as hard on this next movie,” joked Queen Latifah on The Tamron Hall Show.

The New Jersey-raised entertainer added, “It’s his fault. He raised the bar. It’s [Denzel Washington’s] fault for raising the bar and making me work this hard. And now I’m having to make him work harder.”