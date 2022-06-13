Queen Latifah Talks Partying With 2Pac At A Gay Club

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘Hustle’ star recalls having a good time with the late emcee.

June is LGBT Pride Month in the United States. Last June, award-winning rapper/singer/actress Queen Latifah publicly acknowledged she was in a relationship with Eboni Nichols for the first time.

Queen Latifah was a guest on a recent episode of First We Feast and Complex Media’s Hot Ones. During her appearance on the digital show, the Newark, New Jersey native reflected on attending a gay club with the late Tupac Shakur.

“We toured together, so we went all across the country,” said Queen Latifah about 2Pac. “I was in San Francisco doing a show. It was my first show [for] over $10,000, which was a New Year’s Eve show at this cool gay club in San Francisco. I was like, ‘Yo I’m here.’ He was like, ‘Yo, I’m gonna hook up with you.’ So 2Pac came to the club with me. I was like, ‘Yo, 2Pac is in the building!'”

The Equalizer star added, “They went crazy in there. They [were] like, ‘Take off your clothes!’ He took his shirt off anywhere. We had so much fun. But that was like my brother and he’s the type of person if he loved you, if he was cool with you, he’d lay his life down for you. I miss him and I love him. Good times. And we were probably high.”

Queen Latifah is part of the cast for the new Netflix motion picture Hustle. Additionally, Adam Sandler plays an NBA scout in the Jeremiah Zagar-directed sports drama. Bronx rapper Fat Joe also shows up in the movie as himself.

Previously, Queen Latifah showed off her acting chops in films such as House Party 2, Set It Off, Brown Sugar, Bringing Down the House, and Just Wright. She earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 75th Academy Awards for her role in Chicago.

Latifah appeared alongside Tupac Shakur in the 1992 cult classic Juice. Before his death, 2Pac also acted in 1993’s Poetic Justice and 1994’s Above the Rim. The Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer posthumously starred in Bullet, Gridlock’d, and Gang Related.