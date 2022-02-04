Queen Naija Talks Finally Collabing With Big Sean For “Hate Our Love” Single

R&B singer/songwriter Queen Naija had the chance to work with fellow Detroit native Big Sean for the first time. The two Midwesterners came together for the new song “Hate Our Love.”

The Mike Woods-produced “Hate Our Love” collaboration samples Bobby Glenn’s “Sounds Like A Love Song.” That 1976 single was also famously used by Jay-Z for The Blueprint track “Song Cry” in 2001.

“What I’d like for people to take away from ‘Hate Our Love’ is don’t let anybody come in between anything or anyone that you love,” says Queen Naija, the 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-recording artist.

Queen Naija continues, “I’m so excited to finally collaborate with Big Sean on a record… It’s been a dream of mine for a while now. With both of us being from Detroit, it felt like the perfect match up and I hope everyone loves the song!”

The Capitol Records signee scored a Top 10 album with 2020’s Missunderstood which featured Kiana Ledé, Lil Durk, Lucky Daye, Russ, Pretty Vee, Latto, Toosii, and Jacquees. A deluxe edition hosted additional tracks with Ari Lennox, J.I the Prince of N.Y, and Wale.

So far in her music career, Queen Naija has racked up multiple Gold and Platinum plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America. “Medicine” is currently certified 2x-Platinum.

Queen Naija has been in a long-standing relationship with fellow social media content creator Clarence White. Big Sean is presently dating his Twenty88 EP collaborator/R&B vocalist Jhené Aiko.

Photo Credit: Shot by Sed