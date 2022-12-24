Queen Of Twitter Dionne Warwick Wants To Meet With Platform’s New King Elon Musk

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dionne Warwick has some words of advice for Twitter’s new CEO and owner, Elon Musk. Read what she wants to say to him.

Dionne Warwick wants to have a conversation with Twitter chief executive Elon Musk.

In recent years, the music icon has built up a reputation for sharing her views on the platform, with some publications even labeling her the “Queen of Twitter.”

But in a new interview with People, Dionne expressed concern over new Twitter boss Elon, who acquired the social media company in October.

“I have to meet him. I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That’s prior to knowing exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game,” the 82-year-old said. “His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well. However, there’s a way to do it. That’s one of the conversations I’m going to have with him. What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it, so it does not get out of hand?”

Why is Elon Musk trending? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) June 16, 2022

Since taking over Twitter, Elon has been criticized over his plans to introduce new features to the site, with some users concerned his calls for greater free speech may lead to a rise in misinformation and harassment.

And earlier this week, the business magnate even conducted a poll asking followers whether he should resign from his position, claiming that he would “abide by the results.”

Approximately 58 percent of users voted in favor of him exiting, however, on Monday, he announced that only Twitter Blue subscribers – those who pay for the verified blue tick – will be able to vote on polls about policy changes in the future.

Meanwhile, Dionne is promoting her new documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over.”

The film will premiere on January 1st.