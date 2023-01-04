Quentin Miller: I Never Got A Publishing Check For Writing Drake’s Songs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The infamous “ghostwriter” discusses the fallout from the Drake/Meek Mill beef.

At one point in Hip Hop history, a rapper using a ghostwriter equated to a cardinal sin. However, when the world found out Quentin Miller penned some of Drake’s lyrics in 2015, the general reaction was a collective shrug.

That ghostwriting saga was part of the heated feud between Drake and Meek Mill. While both Drake and Meek reconciled and continued to find success, Miller’s career as a recording artist never took off in a newsworthy way.

Quentin Miller is now discussing how he allegedly did not get properly compensated for his work with Drake. The Atlanta-bred songwriter spoke to VladTV about his publishing deal at the time.

“I’m working with a n#### that, literally, was about to change my life,” said Miller about Drake. “Even though I was in my horrible, horrible, horrible publishing situation with Tricky [Stewart]. So, I never got a publishing check off of any Drake songs.”

He added, “I had to feed my family off getting paid under the table in that situation because Tricky and them wouldn’t let me go. I didn’t get out of that deal until 2019, 2020. I signed in 2011. They wouldn’t let me out. I had to let go of a lot of s### just to get out. But even while I was in it, I never got a publishing check or nothing.”

In addition to writing bars for the OVO Sound boss, Quentin Miller released music as one-half of WDNG Crshrs with TheCoolisMac. Miller also dropped solo projects such as 2017’s Hey! Thanks a Lot 3, 2018’s Q.M., and 2020’s Na Fr.