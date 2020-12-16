Questlove Make Directorial Debut With Passion Project “Summer Of Soul”

(AllHipHop News)
The Roots’ Questlove will make his directorial debut at the most revered film festival in the country – The Sundance Film Festival.
Questlove is taking his passion for music to the big screen with the new documentary “Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised).”
The documentary focuses on the legendary Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place in 1969 – at the same time Woodstock was going down in upstate New York.
Even though 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival (aka “Black Woodstock”) its significance has been mostly obscured by the Woodstock.
“As a first-time director I can’t tell you how much of an honor it is to tell this story,” Questlove said in a statement. “Not only a story of music but a story of issues we are currently dealing with now, especially in light of the fact that NO ONE knew this story! One of my happiest achievements.”
“Summer of Soul” will make its debut on day 1 of The Sundance Film Festival, which kicks off on January 28th, 2021.