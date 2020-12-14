Questlove Slaps “SoundCloud Rappers” On ‘Saturday Night Live’

(AllHipHop News)
At one point, Soundcloud was one of the most relevant audio platforms to discover new rap acts. The streamer became so closely associated with a certain crop of rising rappers that a new sub-genre was dubbed “Soundcloud Rap.”
Saturday Night Live decided to lampoon that 2010s trend on its latest episode. Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson made an appearance as himself on the late-night sketch comedy show in a segment titled “Rap Roundtable” which was based on an XXL style panel discussion.
Call Me by Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet and SNL cast member Pete Davidson portray a pair of white rappers that are described as “fresh off breaking the record for most streams on SoundCloud.” SNL featured player Punkie Johnson also stars as Queen Latifah with Ego Nwodim taking on the role of a host namedNunya Bizness.
When Guaplord (Davidson) and $mokecheddathaassgetta (Chalamet) are asked about Hip Hop, they just constantly make “yeet” and “skrrt” sounds. Then the duo begins performing their 3 billion-streamed single which eventually leads to Questlove slapping both men in the face. The Roots drummer exclaimed, “D######! P###### me off. I’m sorry.”
As of press time, the “Rap Roundtable” skit has amassed more than 2.3 million views on the Saturday Night Live YouTube channel. More than 5,000 comments have been left under the video including one user writing, “I see no lies in this.”