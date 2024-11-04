Farewell To Quincy Jones: Beloved Music Icon & Producer Dies At 91 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quincy Jones, the legendary songwriter, producer and composer who worked with everyone from Michael Jackson to Ray Charles to Frank Sinatra has died at his home in Bel Air, California on Sunday (November 3).

The music icon’s publicist, Arnold Robinson confirmed his passing in a statement, revealing Jones died at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was 91 years old.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the statement read. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

With a career spanning over seven decades, Quincy Jones is celebrated as one of the most versatile and successful figures in music history. His extensive legacy includes collaborations with many other legendary artists, including producing Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad albums. Notably, Thriller remains the best-selling album of all time, largely due to Jones’s visionary production.

“If an album doesn’t do well, everyone says ‘it was the producers fault’; so if it does well, it should be your ‘fault,’ too,” Jones said in an interview with the Library of Congress in 2016. “The tracks don’t just all of a sudden appear. The producer has to have the skill, experience and ability to guide the vision to completion.”

It wasn’t just pop where Quincy Jones shone. His influential work crossed many genres with Jones embracing jazz, R&B, gospel, soul, funk, blues, disco, rock and rap.

He’s also composed music for films and television, earning multiple Grammy Awards and Academy Award nominations. Jones is one of the most awarded Grammy recipients with 28 wins, the second most wins of all time.

AlllHipHop extended its condolences to Quincy Jones’ family and loved ones.