R.I.P. – “The Chi” Director David Rodriguez Dead At Age 50

(AllHipHop News)
Producer/director David Rodriguez, who worked on TV hits such as “The Chi” “Scandal” and “Chicago Med” has died at the age of 50.
The New York native passed away on October 29th after suffering complications related to a recent stroke.
A former U.S. Marine, Rodriguez began his entertainment career writing, producing, and directing various short films, before making his first feature, “Push,” in 2006.
He also shot 2013’s “Once Upon a Time in Queens” from his own screenplay, a movie which starred Paul Sorvino, Michael Rapaport, and Renee Props, Rodriguez’s wife.
He went on to work mainly in TV, with directing credits on episodes of “Power,” “Chicago P.D.,” “S.W.A.T.” and “The Chi,” for which he additionally served as co-executive producer for 10 installments in 2018.
Rodriguez was also known for producing episodes of Ellen Barkin crime drama “Animal Kingdom.”