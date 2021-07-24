R. Kelly Accused Of Abusing A Boy He Met At McDonald’s

R. Kelly’s legal troubles just got worse, over new claims he sexually abused a 17-year-old boy he met at a fast food restaurant.

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is now under investigation for sexually abusing a young boy that he met in a Chicago McDonald’s fast food joint.

Reports also allege that he met the boy at the popular hangout and started a relationship with him in 2006.

The boy was then 17. It is also asserted the underaged high-school student introduced the multi-platinum selling singer to another boy close in age and had a sexual relationship with him also.

The second boy was encouraged to not only have sex with other grown men but allow the “Pied Piper of R&B” to film him performing these acts on these adults.

The prosecution alleges, in the same filing, that there is a witness that can testify that Kelly made her download the kiddie porn that featured the boys.

This is only one side of his recent legal woes.

There seems to be a bribe charge coming up. This claim alleges that in 2019 he tried to coerce Cook County clerk in Illinois with some money to get information about dream hampton’s damning documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Apparently, there is an audio recording that has Kelly and his “crisis manager” talking about giving the clerk $2,500 in exchange for details about the show.

This clerk would have been provided a burner phone to communicate with Kelly’s stay-out-of-jail operation.

The prosecutor is setting up a case that shows Kelly as a habitual criminal that tried to bribe another Illinois state employee with $500 to get teen sensation Aaliyah a fake ID so that she could marry him.

Documents state that Kelly thought that the singer was pregnant — and believed that if they were married she would not be able to testify against him in a statutory rape case.

Aaliyah at the time was 15 years old. This marriage was annulled later.

In addition to this information, the prosecutor also claims to have a plethora of videos and audio recordings of Kelly abusing men.

He practiced physical and verbal abuse, which included kidnapping, beatings, and unlawful imprisonment.

Needless to say, the man that has us all stepping in the name of love is a very bad man. He is currently rotting in a Brooklyn prison waiting for trial.

He also faces child pornography charges and allegations that he obstructed federal agents by bribing his victims in Illinois.

This is a separate case scheduled for September.