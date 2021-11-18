R. Kelly Associate Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison For Torching Victim’s Car

An associate of R. Kelly previously pleaded guilty to arson in an attempt to frighten one of his accusers out of testifying against him.

An associate of R. Kelly received a sentence of 8 years in federal prison for attempting to intimidate one of Kelly’s victims by setting fire to her car so she wouldn’t testify against him.

“Rolling Stone” reports Michael Williams, 38, was sentenced on Wednesday (Nov. 17) after pleading guilty to arson back in April. Williams set fire to the car of one of the women due to testify against R. Kelly in his racketeering trial.

Despite the attempt to silence her, the victim, referred to in court papers by the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” went on to give evidence against the disgraced singer in August. During her testimony, she described in detail the sexual abuse R. Kelly perpetrated against her when she was 17 years old. Her evidence was key in securing a conviction against R. Kelly.

The investigation found that Williams traveled 200 miles to Jane Doe’s home and set fire to her father’s car before fleeing the scene. A search warrant determined Williams had recently made Google searches linking him to the case. He searched for the victim’s address, information on detonating fertilizer bombs, and news about R. Kelly, “case law for tampering with a witness.”

“In a violent act designed to instill fear and stop a witness from testifying at trial, Williams set fire to the victim’s vehicle in the middle of the night while it was parked outside of a residence occupied by four adults and two children,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “Intimidating witnesses and threatening the safety of crime victims undermine the very fabric of our judicial system and will never be tolerated. This Office will bring all of its resources to bear against those who commit dangerous acts of violence to silence victims and interfere with the administration of justice.”

Jane Doe’s Statement

Additionally, Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez read a statement from Jane Doe in the courtroom:

“It is very unfortunate to see a man lose his freedom, however, the crime that was committed was not only vicious but disturbing. My mental state deteriorated tremendously due to fear, invasion of privacy, and trauma among many other things. Because of your actions, I live in fear and have had to relocate my entire life. In that home were not only adults but animals and children under the age of 10. My family is traumatized and has been in distress due to this unlawful act. I hope this life-changing event gives you time to reflect on your actions.”

Former Girlfriend Of R. Kelly Shared Pictures Of Arson Attack

It is widely speculated that “Jane Doe” here is R. Kelly’s ex Azriel Clary. The Chicago native’s former girlfriend revealed she was targeted in an arson attack back in June 2020. She claimed someone set fire to her car and poured gasoline around the outside of her home.