R. Kelly Avoids Sex Abuse Charges – Here Is Why

A prosecutor dropped four cases against R. Kelly since the disgraced singer will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx opted to drop sexual abuse charges against R. Kelly.

The prosecutor announced her office won’t pursue R. Kelly’s four pending criminal cases on Monday (January 30). Foxx cited “limited resources and court time” as the main factors for dismissing the charges.

“Mr. Kelly is potentially looking at the possibility of never walking out of prison again for the crimes he has committed,” Foxx said. “This office, in the pursuit of justice for the victims in our indictment – as well as those across the country – worked tirelessly to get us to this point. While today’s cases are no longer being pursued, we believe that justice has been served in the sentences that have already been handed down to Mr. Kelly as well as the sentence that will come down next month.”

R. Kelly, 56, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County. The charges dated back to 1998 and involved at least three minors.

The disgraced singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York. He awaits sentencing for a separate conviction in Chicago.

A Chicago jury found R. Kelly guilty of producing child pornography and coercing minors into criminal sexual activity. He faces 10 to 90 years in prison.