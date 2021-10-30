R. Kelly Hires Bill Cosby’s Old Lawyer In Quest For Freedom

R. Kelly is hoping the same legal team that managed to spring Bill Cosby from prison can do the same thing for him!

In a last-ditch effort to grab some form of freedom, disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly has hired Bill Cosby’s lawyer to assist.

He and his team hope that the same way Bill got off, the Pied Piper of R&B (that means so much more now) will also be set free.

The problem is their cases are not the same.

According to Radar Online, the “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number” songwriter is hoping that by hiring attorney Jennifer Bonjean, his recent conviction for sex trafficking will be overturned.

And it seems that she has already started on the job.

Records show that Bonjean, though she was hired on October 28th, has filed a document for her new client asking for a 60-day extension to better familiarize herself with his case before filing for an appeal to his guilty verdict.

The document alleges that “until this week, she was unable to conduct even a cursory review of the trial record on account of other professional obligations.”

One of Cosby’s other lawyers, Andrew Wyatt, spoke on R. Kelly’s case and said, “The guy was railroaded” and believed “an assault on successful Black men.”

“I see R. Kelly having a strong case for appeal. When he gets to the highest court in the land, I think we’ll see a conviction overturned,” he said.

Now his co-counsel will be working on getting that very thing done.

Developing.