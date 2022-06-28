EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Engaged To “Brainwashed” Alleged Sex Slave Joycelyn Savage Ahead Of Sentencing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Alleged sex slave Joycelyn Savage revealed she is engaged to R. Kelly ahead of his sentencing for sex crimes in New York.

R. Kelly got engaged while waiting to be sentenced for his sex crimes.

According to a court document obtained by AllHipHop, alleged sex slave Joycelyn Savage revealed she’s engaged to R. Kelly. Savage noted she is his fiancée in a letter to a judge pleading for leniency ahead of his sentencing.

Last September, R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act. He will be sentenced in Brooklyn on Wednesday (June 29).

Savage attempted to portray the incarcerated artist in a positive light. She claimed she’s “not the victim” the government portrayed her to be in a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly.

“My relationship with Robert is amazing,” she wrote. “He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him.”

She continued, “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.”

Savage described R. Kelly as “an all-around incredible person.” She also claimed he “takes any opportunity he can to help those in need.”

“He’s very determined and focused on his goals, and the things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue,” she wrote. “It’s the complete opposite of who he is and what my relationship is like with Robert.”

Savage’s parents insist she’s been “brainwashed” by R. Kelly. But the alleged sex slave denied being manipulated.

“Robert and I are deeply in love, and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim,” she wrote. “I’m a grown woman and can speak for myself, which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court. I respectfully ask that the Court take my words into consideration when sentencing Robert. He is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

R. Kelly has been locked up since 2019. He awaits another trial in Chicago, where he will face child pornography and obstruction charges in August.