R. Kelly Lawyer Implies Singer Will Not Testify In His Own Defense

R. Kelly will probably refuse to take the stand as he faces hundreds of years in prison for allegedly running a sex ring where he made sex slaves out of women…and men!

As the defense team wound down their case, Attorney Deveraux Cannick made the remark while the jury was out of the courtroom on Tuesday (September 21).

Upon hearing the comment, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said that Kelly still has time to change his mind if he wants to take to the stand before closing arguments, to which R. Kelly star nodded his head.

The closing arguments could begin as soon as Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

Kelly is accused of grooming several women and two men for sex while allegedly kidnapping and psychologically tormenting them, illegally videotaping sex acts, passing on sexually transmitted diseases, and refusing necessities like bathroom breaks and food.

The R&B singer has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges and violating the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines for sex.

Kelly denies the charges.