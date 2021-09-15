R. Kelly Caught On Video Threatening Victims According To Prosecutors

Prosecutors in the R. Kelly sex crime trial want the jury to hear video of the singer allegedly threatening his victims with violence.

The contents of the video and audio recordings were detailed in a court document filed on Tuesday (September 14), in which the prosecution asked the judge for permission to use the tapes as evidence in the New York trial.

“The recorded excerpts show the type of physical and psychological abuse the defendant employed to exert and maintain control over women and girls with whom he was engaged in sexual relationships; and his regular

use of audio and video recordings to maintain control of females,” said Acting United States Attorney, Jacquelyn M. Kasulis.

On one of the tapes, from 2008, the singer and another defendant George Kelly, also known as “Uncle Junebug” can apparently be heard accusing an unidentified woman of lying to R. Kelly, before he then assaults her.

“There’s only one way you’re gonna get rid of this. For me to trust your ass again. You’re gonna do the f### I tell you to do. When you made the f##### tape for me and I looked at that s###, you was hiding your f###### face all over that s### because you didn’t want to be seen,” R. Kelly can be heard fuming. “I told you to f###### trust me. And here it is I can’t f###### trust you. You’re the one who’s f###### untrustworthy. I’m a loyal man. Shut the f### up. You’re gonna do that s### for me for f#####’ free. And you ain’t gonna hide your f###### face on me. You’re gonna do what the f### I tell you to do and you’re gonna do it f##### right. Then I’m gonna gain my f##### trust back with your ass. If I even detect you trying to hide on that s###, I’m gonna blow this s### the f### up. Do you hear this s### I’m telling you. I f###### raised your ass.”

Another recording hears R. Kelly berating another Jane Doe, from Florida, who he accused of stealing a Rolex watch from him.

“You better not ever … take from me again or I will be in Florida and something will happen to you,” he is said to have stated in the video. “You understand what I’m telling you?”

The judge has indicated that she will allow the tapes to be submitted as evidence in the trial.

Kelly, who is on trial on charges of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of people across state lines for sex, has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, as well as other sex-related charges in Minnesota.